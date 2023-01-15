Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Raised by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHE opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

