Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.