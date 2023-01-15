Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $223.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

