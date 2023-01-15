Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Emerson Electric comprises 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.