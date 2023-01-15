Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,616 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

