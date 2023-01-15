XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth $140,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

