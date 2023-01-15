Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.