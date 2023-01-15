Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 155 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

