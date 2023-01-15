Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

