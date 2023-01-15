Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

