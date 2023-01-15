Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF makes up 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000.

Get Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF alerts:

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.