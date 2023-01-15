Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $113,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

