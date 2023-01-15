Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

