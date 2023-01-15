Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

