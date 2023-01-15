Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

