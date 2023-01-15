Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SRH Total Return Fund accounts for 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STEW stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.