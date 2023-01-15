Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,080 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 219,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

