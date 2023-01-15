Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 132,759 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $9,956,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 122,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 837,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

