Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,219,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 298,895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $31.69.

