Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

