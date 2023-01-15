SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stake Raised by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $49.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

