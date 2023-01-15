PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Position Lifted by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 5.05% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $793,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MFEM opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

