Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.28.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

