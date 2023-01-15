Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $67.98 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.48% of Oshkosh worth $67,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of OSK opened at $94.76 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

