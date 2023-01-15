Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

