HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

