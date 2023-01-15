Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

