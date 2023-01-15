Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

