Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.