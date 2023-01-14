Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $47,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $173.38 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

