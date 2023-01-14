J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 43,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

