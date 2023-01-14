Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

