Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

