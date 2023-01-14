Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.