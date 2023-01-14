Nepsis Inc. Buys 35,008 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 292,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 68,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

