Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 1,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after buying an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

