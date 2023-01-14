General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

