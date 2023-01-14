Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

