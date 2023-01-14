Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,565 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 35,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

