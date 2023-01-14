Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,283,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.