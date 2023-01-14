Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,301.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,018.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,905.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

