J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

