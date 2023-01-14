Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 25,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 231,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.75. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

