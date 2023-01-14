Spinnaker Trust Buys 509 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

