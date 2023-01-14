Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,021 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Shares of ROK opened at $285.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $328.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

