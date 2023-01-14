Fluent Financial LLC Sells 14,241 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

