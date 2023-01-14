McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 92.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 195,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 23.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

