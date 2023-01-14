Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.66 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

