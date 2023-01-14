Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 35,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.24 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

