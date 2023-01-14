Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 332 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after buying an additional 225,161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

